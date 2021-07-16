Six expelled Poly students

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Embarrassing! Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) formally known Polytechnic has expelled six students for being found cheating during the end of the Semester examinations.

In brief statement dated July 16, 2021 MUBAS’ Registrar A Chizimba disclosed that two students have been given serious warning for the same offence, defamation.

The six expelled students including Sam Mafuleya, Peter Muwawa, Enamu Munkhonja, Arthur Kafandikhale, Chimwemwe Malunga, Baxter Chamangwana while the two give serious offences are Chikondi Chunga and Yamikani Sidya.

The development comes amid dwindling of quality high learning education in the country whereby Malawi still produces unproductive graduates.

