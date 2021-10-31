Dozens of Sudanese took to the streets of Paris in France on Saturday to protest against the coup d’état of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, after violent protests claimed the lives of three demonstrators and injured around 100.

“All Sudanese in Sudan, all the people came out and said +no, we cannot accept the coup. Enough is enough+. The people are tired. The military has only brought misery and wars and now we have to stop,” a protester said

Another protester said, “the military council is the old regime in disguise. All we ask now is that the military council be overthrown, we want power in civilian hands, we also want an elected government, that’s all we ask.”

The protesters have rejected the military rule and are now calling for a civilian-led government.

On Monday the military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other top officials, dissolved the government, declared a nationwide state of emergency and launched a deadly crackdown against peaceful protesters.

Internet services have been largely blocked since the coup, and phone calls regularly disrupted.

Source: Africanews

