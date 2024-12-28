Thugs attack Limbe cathedral convent ,leave guard fighting for life

By Twink Jones Gadama

A group of armed men believed to be MCP Youth, launched a brutal attack on the sisters’ convent at Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre, leaving a security guard seriously injured and the nuns housed at the convent traumatized.

According to eyewitnesses and church officials, the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, around 2 am, when over 20 men, armed with pangas, machetes, stones, and clobbers, jumped the perimeter fence surrounding the convent and Maria Goretti Girls Primary School.

The thugs, whose identities and motives are still unknown, reportedly engaged in a fierce battle with the security guards manning the premises. Despite being outnumbered, the guards managed to resist the attackers, preventing them from gaining access to the building where the sisters are housed.

However, one of the security guards was seriously injured during the melee and is currently receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. The guard’s condition is reported to be critical, and he is fighting for his life.

The attack has left the nuns housed at the convent in a state of shock and trauma. Church officials at Limbe Cathedral and police officials at Limbe Police Station have confirmed the incident, which has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

While the motives behind the attack are still unclear, some have speculated that it may be linked to recent comments made by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who on Christmas Eve delivered a sermon dismissing the Chikangawa Commission of Inquiry report. The Archbishop’s sentiments have drawn anger from government sympathizers, including supporters of the ruling MCP, some of whom have threatened personal reprisals against the Archbishop.

However, it is not clear if the attack on the convent is directly related to the Archbishop’s comments. The convent is located adjacent to the Limbe Cathedral church building, where the Archbishop delivered his sermon. However, the Archbishop does not reside at the priests’ house adjacent to the church and only visits the parish occasionally.

The incident has left priests and nuns housed at the headquarters of the Blantyre Archdiocese living in fear, unsure of what may happen next. The attack has also raised concerns about the safety and security of religious institutions and their personnel in Malawi.

As the investigation into the attack continues, police officials have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The Catholic Church has also issued a statement condemning the attack and calling for calm and restraint.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting the rights and freedoms of all individuals, including those of religious communities. It also highlights the need for increased security measures to protect vulnerable institutions and personnel.

As the people of Malawi come to terms with this disturbing incident, they are being urged to remain calm and united in the face of adversity. The attack on the Limbe Cathedral convent is a sobering reminder of the challenges and threats faced by religious communities and institutions in Malawi, and the need for collective action to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding.