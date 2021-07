MPC bus in fatal accident

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Four people are feared dead while many others have sustained varying degrees of injuries following a road accident involving a minibus and a Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) bus at Linthipe in Dedza on Friday morning, July 16, 2021.

Eye witness told The Maravi Post that the head-on crash accident occurred when the minibus attempted to overtake another vehicle eventually bumped into the bus.

More to come……