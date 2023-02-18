Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu found dead

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been confirmed dead after two weeks under rubles in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was initially reported to have been found few hours after the unfortunate incident but reports later indicated it was a mistake identity.

As a result, some members of his family and his agent Nana Sekyere flew to Turkey to team up with his club in search of him.

During the recent search, Atsu’s shoes were the first among other belongings to be found.

Later, the search and rescue team found his passport and other belongings which were confirmed by his agent.

Source: ZimSports Connect

