Two killed in airplane collision in US

Two people have died after a helicopter and an airplane collided in midair near a suburban Phoenix airport, Arizona.

Chandler Police Sgt., Jason McClimans, said single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into each other shortly before 8 a.m.

The plane that was involved in the crash landed safely at Chandler Airport.

McClimans added that no one on the ground was hurt but the airport would remain closed for several hours.

The chopper was operated by Quantum Helicopters and the plane by Flight Operations Academy, both are flight schools. After inspecting the helicopter, police found the bodies of the two people on board, AP reported.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released.

Chandler Municipal Airport is a general aviation airport that does not provide commercial airline service and most of the flights there are for chartered trips, private excursions and training.

According to Richard Bengoa, owner of Flight Operations Academy, the four-seat plane is used mostly for flight training and the people on board were the flight instructor and a student pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash to establish the circumstances that led to the tragedy.