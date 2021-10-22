By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central region Football Association (CRFA) continue receiving blessings of God through the ministries who have ventured into sports sponsorship.

Barely months after Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for all Ministries who run CRECK Hardware announced the MK4 million Ntchisi and Nkhotakota football district leagues sponsorship on Thursday, October 21, 2021 the association has unveiled another ministry by the name U-turn who will be sponsoring Lilongwe District Football League.

On a function held at the ministries premises in Mitundu-Lilongwe,it was revealed that U-turn Ministry in conjunction with International Sports Federation will sponsor the league with money amounting to MK4.5 million.

Speaking to journalists Eric Perkins, President of the ministry, said they thought it wise to venture into sports as one way of taking the Gospel around the world and making disciples. Jesus Christ used many ways to track people into Gospel hence the decision to use football as one way since it attracts a lot of people across the world including the youths.

“Football teaches discipline, team work,working together, gives hope and purpose that’s exactly what God gives us. We believe through Sports many people can be transformed and reach out to many in preaching the Good News”, Perkins added.

In his remarks Goodall Chinjoka, Vice Chairperson for CRFA, hailed U-turn Ministry in conjunction with International Sports Federation for the timely sponsorship.

He has however warned the districts football administrator to patronize the league in a professional manner as the association is committed in finding the Sponsorships for all districts for the region to be more active.

U-Turn ministry is currently planting hundreds of churches in Malawi and looking forward to engage the masses especially young people both spiritually and physically.