Michael Job,a US preacher and actor (Fake Jesus) was on Thursday reportedly dead moments after attending an interdenominational Christian event as a guest speaker.
Medics at Heyn Hospital have confirmed that Michael Job succumbed to pneumonia while receiving treatment.
Photos and videos showing him dressed as Jesus Christ have been widely shared on social media across Africa.
He was this week deported from Kenya while arresting pastors that invited him.
Source: Kenya Live News
2 thoughts on “Fake Jesus dies of Pneumonia”
it’s good if will protect
May be fake news