BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa on Tuesday announced that the commission has stopped meeting up with presiding officers from different parts of Malawi over security reasons.

Mwafulirwa expressed concern that people from Central and Nothern Regions were attacking their Lawyers and officials every time they went to gather much information and reports in preparation for Presidential case.

The commission has come up with this decision after meeting at its headquarters office today.

This comes after opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) told its supporters to be vigilant against the electoral body’s conducting of meeting its presiding officers.

The party argued that the commission did not consult its stakeholders of the exercise.

The constitution court two last week ordered MEC to submit electoral documents within 14 days ahead of the start of July 29, 2019 electoral case.

MCP and UTM Party are challenging the commission May 21 polls presidential results that declared President Peter Mutharika as winner.

The opposition parties are calling for a fresh polls over electoral fraud.