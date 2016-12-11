Scores of young girls across the country are flocking to Karonga district to have sex with men in order survive from hunger and economic turmoil, Maravi Post has established.

Most of these girls are from Mzimba, Rumphi, Lilongwe, Kasungu, Blantyre, Chitipa, Nkhotakota and Nkhata bay in just mentioning a few.

Some of the girls who managed to talk to Maravi Post in a random interview, confirmed that they are there to mae money and Karonga is where they seem to make the most money.

“Some of us we have children or family that depends on us. Now with this hunger and economic crisis we are failing to support them hence our decision to come here,” said one girl.

Karonga district appears to have a thriving economy partly because of sharing a border with Tanzania which has seen strong growth in the last decade.

Some girls revealed that they make more than K10, 000 per day if all goes well.

“We charge K2,500 per person and sometimes managed to have sex with more than five men,” they said.

The girls are usually found along the streets, guesthouses and drinking joints wearing tight clothes and min skirts.

Some elders have asked the council to formulate by-laws that will restrict young girls to be on streets, guesthouses or drinking joints at night.

They have also appealed to the district police officers to enforce the laws by arresting the girls.

Report says Karonga is a second district with high rate of HIV/AIDS in the northern region from Nkhata bay.