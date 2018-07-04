LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former President Joyce Banda says her security is compromised ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections as government has disarmed her security personnel.

Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya told the Nation Newspaper that government is also failing to allocate vehicles to the former president which is contrary to the Presidential Privileges Act.

“Nothing has really changed except giving the former president a house. She is using personal vehicles despite the Presidential Privileges Act stating otherwise,” said Chanthunya

But government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said Banda should follow up with relevant authorities if she has issues on her terminal benefits.

“What is so special with Joyce Banda that she always complains about her benefits? She will not get anything from government through complaints. Let her follow State etiquette and protocol, and follow up with relevant authorities,” he said.

The country’s first female president told a church gathering in May that government started paying her monthly retirement benefits last year, stating that she gets MK1.1 million.

She, however, said there are still unpaid arrears for 2016.

Banda said she tithed part of the 2017 payment to her church in Zomba and promised to tithe part of her 2016 arrears to the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP church in Mzuzu.

Banda, fondly called JB, claims she has struggled to get her benefits from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government which ousted her from power in 2014.

Some of the benefits include security, a retirement house, vehicles and gratuity.