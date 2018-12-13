LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-After many years of campaigning, Malawi Parliament on Wednesday made amendment to the Citizenship Act to allow for the concept of dual citizenship.

The House approved changes to the Citizenship Act that will allow Malawians to hold dual citizenship, a move that brings Malawi in line with much of the world.

Malawian citizenship will now be a citizen of another country.

South African-based legal scholar Danwood Chirwa added his voice to the campiagn by saying there is need for dual citizenship to be recognised as it makes it possible for people with multi-national identities to retain those identities

He said it also makes it possible for such people to fulfill obligations to the countries they are affiliated to.

Professor Adamson Muula of the University of Malawi’s College of Medicine is also on record to have said he supports dual nationality.

Before the amendment, the Malawi Constitution did not allow Malawian citizens and foreign nationals of Malawian descent above the age of 18 to hold dual citizenship, as read in the Malawi Citizenship and Immigration Actof 1966.