LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika has cancelled a scheduled whistle-stop campaign tour in central region districts of Dedza and Salima.

According to Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara’s statement disclosed that President Mutharika has “postponed” the tour “due to urgent matters that have to be done”.

Reads the statement: “The Office of President and Cabinet wishes to state that the general public will be informed of nay future arrangements of the Presidential whistle stop tours.”

This comes nine days before Malawi goes to polls on May 21.

However social media is awash reports that Mutharika is sick hence cancellation of the whistle-stop tours.