It is with a deep sense of humility and satisfaction that I, on behalf of my fellow Commissioners and the entire team of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), come here today to perform this noble task.

Let me express our profound gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Malawi for providing 100 percent of the negotiated budget for elections. When we ran short of Lorries the government immediately released K300 million which enabled the Commission to hire Lorries for ferrying and retrieval of polling materials. We in the Commission do not take that support for granted.

My fellow Malawians, I wish to thank the media for noble performance in educating and informing the public about the elections from the beginning of the electoral process to this very day. Without the role of the media it could have been difficult for the Commission to reach out to the public.

Jane Ansah Chairperson MEC