LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned twenty two prisoners as part of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

The Ministry of Homeland Security announced the development in statement dated December 24, 2024.

The statement which has been signed by Steven Kayuni Secretary for Homeland Security- the pardoned prisoners include the elderly, breast feeding women and reformed prisoners.

Its a traditional for head of state during festival season to pardon inmates