2026 CAF Confederation Cup: Zambian Airmen shock Amakhosi

….Kaizer 1(2)-1(3) Red Arrows

By Edwin Mbewe

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-History has been made! Zambian football giants Red Arrows FC, affectionately known as the Airmen, have pulled off a stunning continental triumph, eliminating South African heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 on penalties.

This is to book their place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after a nerve-shredding encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, October 23, 2026.

In a night filled with tension, drama and heartbreak, the Airmen stood firm against the might of Amakhosi on their own turf, demonstrating remarkable composure when the stakes were at their highest.

According to updates followed by The Maravi Post through the official digital platforms of both Red Arrows FC and Kaizer Chiefs FC, the Zambian side ultimately prevailed in a dramatic penalty shootout to seal a historic qualification and silence the home crowd.

AMAKHOSI STRIKE, BUT AIRMEN REFUSE TO SURRENDER

With a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Zambia, Red Arrows travelled to Durban knowing that one goal could change everything.

Kaizer Chiefs, desperate to overturn the deficit and keep their continental ambitions alive, came out determined to fight their way back into the contest.

The South African giants eventually found their breakthrough in the 66th minute when Bradley Cross rose to head home a free-kick delivered by substitute Mfundo Vilakazi, sending the home supporters into celebration and levelling the aggregate score at 1-1.

Suddenly, the tie was wide open.

The goal breathed new life into Amakhosi’s campaign, leaving Red Arrows facing mounting pressure in a hostile atmosphere. Every attack carried danger, every defensive intervention mattered, and every passing minute brought the contest closer to a decisive moment.

Yet the Airmen refused to buckle.

Despite the relentless pressure, Red Arrows held their ground, denying the hosts the decisive second goal that would have secured qualification in regulation time. When the final whistle sounded, neither side had done enough to separate themselves across the two legs.

With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, the battle for continental survival moved to the penalty spot.

NERVES OF STEEL! AIRmen WIN THE LOTTERY

What followed was a test of character, courage and composure.

Under the bright lights of Moses Mabhida Stadium, with qualification hanging in the balance, the two teams stepped forward to settle the contest from 12 yards.

Kaizer Chiefs had the advantage of playing at home, but the pressure of expectation appeared to weigh heavily on the South African side.

Red Arrows goalkeeper Charles Kalumba emerged as a key figure, saving Reeve Frosler’s attempt, while Lebohang Maboe and Ethan Chislett were also among the Chiefs players who failed to convert their penalties.

Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma briefly kept Amakhosi’s hopes alive by saving John Pweto’s effort for Red Arrows. But that moment of resistance was not enough to stop the Airmen from edging the shootout 3-2.

When the decisive moment arrived, Red Arrows had done enough to prevail, transforming a tense evening in Durban into a landmark occasion for the Zambian club.

The celebrations belonged to the visitors.

For Kaizer Chiefs, it was a painful continental exit on home soil. For Red Arrows, it was the beginning of a historic chapter.

FROM ZAMBIA TO DURBAN: A TIE DECIDED BY FINE MARGINS

The two-legged contest was a classic battle of small margins.

Red Arrows claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Zambia, putting themselves in the driving seat before travelling to South Africa. Kaizer Chiefs responded with a 1-0 win in Durban, levelling the aggregate score and forcing the tie into penalties.

But when the pressure reached its peak, it was the Airmen who kept their nerve.

The result underlined the unpredictable nature of continental football, where reputation and home advantage count for little when a place in the next round is at stake.

Kaizer Chiefs entered the contest as one of South Africa’s most recognisable football institutions, but Red Arrows demonstrated that determination, organisation and composure can overcome even the most intimidating opposition.

A NIGHT THAT WILL LIVE IN RED ARROWS HISTORY

For Red Arrows, this was more than a victory. It was a statement.

Eliminating Kaizer Chiefs in Durban represents a significant achievement for the Zambian club and a moment of pride for its supporters. The Airmen have now earned the opportunity to measure themselves against the continent’s best in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The significance of the triumph stretches beyond the final score. It demonstrates the growing competitiveness of Zambian football and provides Red Arrows with an opportunity to showcase their quality on a bigger continental platform.

For Kaizer Chiefs, the defeat will sting. Winning the return leg was not enough, as the South African giants ultimately fell short in the decisive shootout.

For the Airmen, however, the journey continues.

They arrived in Durban carrying a narrow advantage. They endured the equaliser, survived the pressure and faced the ultimate test from the penalty spot.

And when the dust settled at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Red Arrows were the last team standing.

The Airmen have conquered Amakhosi’s backyard, secured their place in the group stage and written a memorable new chapter in their club’s history.