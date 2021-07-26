.

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia in collaboration with Muslim World League have extended the Eid sacrifice to the people of Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency where Mia is also Member of Parliament (MP).

The meat measured in five tonnes has been distributed in 2,500 packs with constituents at Chambuluka, Nkumanidza and Chituwi directly benefiting regardless of their religious affiliation.

The beneficiaries include guardians of patients at Ngabu Rural Hospital which is located in the constituency.

Member of the Mia family, Ahmad Sidik Mia represented Abida Mia during the meat distribution

During this year’s Eid ul adha, the Mia family private beef producing company, S & A Cold Storage in collaboration with various Muslim Organizations have slaughtered and distributed 1,200 cows and 2,000 goats.

According to the family, the gesture is the continuation of the Muhammad Sidik Mia legacy which has lasted for 22 years.