Abuse of funds at 𝗔𝗖𝗕; Deputy DG blames meager staff salaries

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—A meeting between the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has exposed unprofessionalism in the handling of funds by officials at the graft busting body.

The committee met Eliya Bodole, ACB Deputy Director General.

Among other issues, the meeting revealed that payment vouchers amounting to over 20 million kwacha could not be produced for Audit inspection.

But according to Bodole, this was the case because documents were soaked in water from a leaking water pipe.

Further, the audit exposed that there was a payment of over 10 million kwacha that was made without supporting documents but Bodole backed this up saying it was just a case of misfiling.

During the meeting Bodole expressed worry over what it terms as low pay for its staff, a thing authorities say does not match the risky nature of their work.

In an interview after the engagement, Bodole said the officers at ACB are bound to error due to among other things low pay.

‘’Officers are leaving the bureau for other opportunities because the risk nature of their jobs, isn’t so much anything to match against the pay they get’’ said Bodole according to Mij online.

In reaction, Ned Poya, Vice Chairperson for Public Accounts Committee, said the committee will help lobby for ACB to have a good pay for its staff.