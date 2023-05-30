African Leadership Magazine Unveils Winners For The 13th African Business Leadership Awards (Abla) 2023

…winners, runners-up to be honoured during the Africa Summit 10 – 11 July 2023 in London, United Kingdom

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, 29 May 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 13th edition of the prestigious African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2023, following the completion of the 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination, the ABLA online poll which ended on 20 May 2023, and the ALM editorial board’s final review of the vote entries and supporting evidence.

The winners and runners-up for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2023 shall be presented with the award trophies and formally decorated with their instruments of honour at the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) presentation ceremony, a highlight of the 8th edition of The Africa Summit 2023, scheduled to hold on July 10th – 11th, 2023 at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and The Dorchester Hotel London United Kingdom.

The publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Ken Giami, during the ALM editorial board’s review, noted that the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is part of magazine’s “focus on promoting Afro-positive content and bringing the best of Africa to global audiences and platforms “. He added that “these winners are good examples of progressive and transformational business and policy leadership on the continent; and the accomplishments and successes of these leaders are vivid indicators of the resilience and diverse investment opportunities and successes possible on the continent.

The 2023 winners for the African Business Leadership Awards are as listed below:

AFRICAN BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Mohammed Dewji, CEO METL- Winner

Yerim Sow, Founder, Teyliom Group, Senegal- Runner-up

AFRICAN FEMALE BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Annastacia Kimtai, Managing Director, KCB Bank Kenya Ltd- Winner

Kate Quartey–Papafio, Founder, Reroy Cables Ltd, Ghana- Runner-up

AFRICAN REGULATOR OF THE YEAR

Tanzania Bureau of Standards- Winner

Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana- Runner-Up

BUSINESS FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

Henry Quartey, Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Ghana- Joint-winner

Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, Governor of Kinshasa, DR Congo- Joint – winner

Alan Richard Winde, Premier Western Cape, South Africa- Runner-up

AFRICAN FINANCE MINISTER OF THE YEAR

Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius- Winner

Mthuli Ncube, Minister for Finance and Economic Development, Zimbabwe- Runner-up

AFRICA MINISTER OF THE YEAR- ECONOMIC RECOVERY, GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT

Rindra Rabarinirinarison, Minister for Economy & Finance, Madagascar- Winner

TRADE & INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM) – Winner

Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) – Runner-up

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank- Winner

Johnny Ohisa Damian, Governor, Bank of South Sudan- Runner-up

TRADE & INVESTMENT MINISTER OF THE YEAR

Victor Fernandes, Minister for Industry and Commerce, Angola- Winner

Naadir Hassan, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning & Trade, Seychelles-Runner-up

AFRICAN CEO OF THE YEAR

Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Holdings Nigeria- Winner

Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO, Sonangol, Angola- Runner-up

YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman, Mitra Energy, Mozambique- Winner

Ismeal Cisse, Founder/CEO, Sirius Capital, Cote d’Ivoire- Runner-up

YOUNG AFRICAN ENERGY LEADER OF THE YEAR

Ally Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – Winner

INDUSTRY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom Kenya- Winner

Sebastien Kadio-Morokro, CEO, Pétro Ivoire- Runner-up

AFRICA CSR & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IMPACT AWARD

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Limited- Joint-winner

Air Peace Nigeria- Joint-winner

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited- Runner-up

AFRICAN BRAND OF THE YEAR

Dangote Group, Nigeria- Winner

Kasapreko Company Limited, Ghana- Runner-up

AFRICAN COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO)- Winner

Tanzania Portland Cement Plc- Runner-up

AFRICA BUSINESS INTEGRITY LEADER AWARD

Maroc Telecom, Morocco- Winner

Absa Bank Botswana- Runner-up

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Chairman, Groupe Nduom, Ghana

Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman, Gijima Group, South Africa

Taiwo Afolabi, Founder & Chairman, SIFAX Group, Nigeria

Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairperson/CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (U.K.) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective, while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.

