African Leadership Magazine Unveils Winners For The 13th African Business Leadership Awards (Abla) 2023

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, 29 May 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 13th edition of the prestigious African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2023, following the completion of the 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination, the ABLA online poll which ended on 20 May 2023, and the ALM editorial board’s final review of the vote entries and supporting evidence.
The winners and runners-up for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2023 shall be presented with the award trophies and formally decorated with their instruments of honour at the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) presentation ceremony, a highlight of the 8th edition of The Africa Summit 2023, scheduled to hold on July 10th – 11th, 2023 at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and The Dorchester Hotel London United Kingdom.
The publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Ken Giami, during the ALM editorial board’s review, noted that the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is part of magazine’s “focus on promoting Afro-positive content and bringing the best of Africa to global audiences and platforms “. He added that “these winners are good examples of progressive and transformational business and policy leadership on the continent; and the accomplishments and successes of these leaders are vivid indicators of the resilience and diverse investment opportunities and successes possible on the continent.
The 2023 winners for the African Business Leadership Awards are as listed below:
AFRICAN BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Mohammed Dewji, CEO METL- Winner
- Yerim Sow, Founder, Teyliom Group, Senegal- Runner-up
AFRICAN FEMALE BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Annastacia Kimtai, Managing Director, KCB Bank Kenya Ltd- Winner
- Kate Quartey–Papafio, Founder, Reroy Cables Ltd, Ghana- Runner-up
AFRICAN REGULATOR OF THE YEAR
- Tanzania Bureau of Standards- Winner
- Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana- Runner-Up
BUSINESS FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
- Henry Quartey, Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Ghana- Joint-winner
- Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, Governor of Kinshasa, DR Congo- Joint – winner
- Alan Richard Winde, Premier Western Cape, South Africa- Runner-up
AFRICAN FINANCE MINISTER OF THE YEAR
- Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius- Winner
- Mthuli Ncube, Minister for Finance and Economic Development, Zimbabwe- Runner-up
AFRICA MINISTER OF THE YEAR- ECONOMIC RECOVERY, GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
- Rindra Rabarinirinarison, Minister for Economy & Finance, Madagascar- Winner
TRADE & INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY OF THE YEAR
- Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM) – Winner
- Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) – Runner-up
CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
- Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank- Winner
- Johnny Ohisa Damian, Governor, Bank of South Sudan- Runner-up
TRADE & INVESTMENT MINISTER OF THE YEAR
- Victor Fernandes, Minister for Industry and Commerce, Angola- Winner
- Naadir Hassan, Minister for Finance, Economic Planning & Trade, Seychelles-Runner-up
AFRICAN CEO OF THE YEAR
- Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Holdings Nigeria- Winner
- Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO, Sonangol, Angola- Runner-up
YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman, Mitra Energy, Mozambique- Winner
- Ismeal Cisse, Founder/CEO, Sirius Capital, Cote d’Ivoire- Runner-up
YOUNG AFRICAN ENERGY LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Ally Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – Winner
INDUSTRY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom Kenya- Winner
- Sebastien Kadio-Morokro, CEO, Pétro Ivoire- Runner-up
AFRICA CSR & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IMPACT AWARD
- Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Limited- Joint-winner
- Air Peace Nigeria- Joint-winner
- Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited- Runner-up
AFRICAN BRAND OF THE YEAR
- Dangote Group, Nigeria- Winner
- Kasapreko Company Limited, Ghana- Runner-up
AFRICAN COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO)- Winner
- Tanzania Portland Cement Plc- Runner-up
AFRICA BUSINESS INTEGRITY LEADER AWARD
- Maroc Telecom, Morocco- Winner
- Absa Bank Botswana- Runner-up
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Chairman, Groupe Nduom, Ghana
- Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman, Gijima Group, South Africa
- Taiwo Afolabi, Founder & Chairman, SIFAX Group, Nigeria
- Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairperson/CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited
About African Leadership Magazine:
The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (U.K.) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective, while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.
