Who: African Development Bank

What: African Mining Indaba 2023

Where: Cape Town International Convention Center (CTICC), South Africa

When: 6 – 9 February 2023

The African Development Bank will participate in the 2023 African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, from 6 to 9 February 2023. The theme of this year’s conference is Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply.

The African Development Bank delegation will be led by the African Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre, and includes key departments such as Industrialisation and Trade Development, Sanctions and Appeals Board, along with the African Legal Support Facility.

As one of the sponsors of the 2023 African Mining Indaba, the bank will organize two events in collaboration with the African Legal Support Facility and CONNEX Support Unit on battery minerals in the energy transition and using contract negotiations to unlock new mining opportunities. The bank will also sponsor the Ministerial Lounge, which is the meeting place of all African ministers at the Indaba.

The delegation will participate in the Ministerial Symposium, where the private sector will engage with African ministers on policy reforms in the mining sector. The bank’s participation at this year’s Indaba is geared towards building partnerships with the private sector and multilateral institutions to catalyze new investments in Africa’s mining sector in the context of climate change and the just energy transition.

Main Stage Event: | Wednesday 8th February 2023 | Main Stage, CTICC |11:20 – 12:20 |

The Bank will collaborate with the ALSF and CONNEX Support Unit to organize a 60-minute session titled Ensuring effective negotiation of mining contracts for win-win outcomes for governments, investors, and communities. Discussions will focus on strategies for crafting and negotiating relevant provisions in contracts to unlock mining investments for mutual benefit.

Special Topic Side Event: Tuesday, 7th February 2023, from 14:00 to 16:00 UTC at Level 1 Stage, CTICC

In collaboration with the ALSF, the Bank will organize a special side event titled: Minerals and the Energy Transition: Strategies and investment prospects for Africa. This event will focus on effective strategies to unlock mining investments into Africa’s green minerals sector within the context of environmental sustainability.

Overall, the African Development Bank’s engagement at the Mining Indaba will focus on the general conference theme: Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply to promote the bank’s initiative to develop the African Green Minerals Strategy.

The Ministerial Networking Lounge: 6th – 9th February 2023 at the CTICC, Ministerial Lounge

This VIP lounge will provide a meeting space for African mining ministers and development partners to discuss investments in their countries. This will allow the bank team to meet several ministers and discuss project implementation, among others.

Source African Development Bank Group

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...