After El Salvador and CAR, what country is next to adopt crypto?

El Salvador and the Central African Republic made bold moves regarding cryptocurrency, adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender. But the question is, is there any other country to follow in their footsteps?

Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly one of the most talked about topics of the last couple of years, and for a good reason. Since Bitcoin’s introduction in 2009, a sea of cryptocurrencies has flooded the market, each having distinct features and applications. We could say that the introduction of blockchain technology has led to a revolution in the global financial system, and virtual currencies have a significant role in this sense. Initially launched as a weapon against inflation, cryptocurrency has become more than that. It’s now a preferred investment option among businesses and individuals that crave more asset security. So, to answer some folk’s questions, it’s not too late to buy Ethereum or Bitcoin, especially since some countries are considering adopting crypto as legal tender.

El Salvador and the Central African Republic (CAR) have already taken this route, so let’s discover more about the phenomenon and discuss other countries likely to adopt crypto.

Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador and CAR

El Salvador and the Central African Republic are currently the only countries on the globe where cryptocurrency serves as legal tender. What does this mean for the economy of these nations and their citizens? Well, it means that anything can be purchased using Bitcoin. This has long been a characteristic of fiat currencies, but digital currencies seem to gain increasingly more ground, so it wouldn’t be shocking for virtual coins like Bitcoin to be massively used as forms of value exchange in a couple of years. But why have El Salvador and CAR favored this measure? Because it’s much easier to reduce money laundering, track every unit of currency spent, and calculate taxes. Nevertheless, if there’s no explicit approval and support from the Central Banks in a particular country, it’s risky to sell goods.

El Salvador declared Bitcoin a legal tender in May 2021, becoming the first state on the globe to embrace crypto at such a level. This bold move has obviously influenced CAR to do the same on April 27, 2022. Thus, the Central African Republic became the second state to transition toward cryptocurrency. These countries’ decisions were conditioned by the urge to evade inflationary pressures and distance from colonial currency mechanisms. In the case of CAR, for example, some experts think that adopting BTC as a circulating currency will help the nation minimize its dependency on USB and lead to more sustainability. President Faustin-Archange Touadera opined that this measure only benefits the Central African Republic and can bring prosperity to the economically fragile country. The reality is that CAR is rich in natural resources and diamond reserves, but it has remained one of the least developed and most financially vulnerable nations in the world, dealing with numerous human capital challenges. What the future will bring from this struggling country only remains to be seen, but if we’re to allude to the benefits of a decentralized currency, we have hope that good times are coming.

But wait – there’s more. Last year, a special economic zone intended to encourage investment adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender. The area on a tourist-centric island in Honduras enables governments, businesses, and residents to use Bitcoin to pay for any product or service.

Countries like the US, UK, India, and China are also taking notes, developing pilot projects concerning Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). So, it seems that many nations have spotted the advantages and uses of virtual currencies.

Some other countries that could potentially adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in the future include:

Paraguay

Not long after El Salvador implemented Bitcoin, Paraguay took steps to do the same. A member of the state’s Chamber of Deputies, Carlitos Rejala, introduced a bill for embracing cryptocurrency as legal tender. And for 2023, he plans to be a presidential candidate, so he’s likely to dedicate a good part of his campaign to this cause. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Paraguay in the list of states introducing crypto as a circulating currency.

Venezuela

Crypto is already popular in Venezuela, so the chances of the country adopting it as a legal tender are pretty high. Venezuelans, for example, use digital currency not only as a hedge against inflammation but also as a means to pay for everyday goods and requirements. Some specialists assume that crypto has an even higher purpose for this country, being believed to end socialism in Venezuela and promote economic freedom.

Ukraine

Although it’s hard to talk about a transition toward cryptocurrency in Ukraine, the chances for the country to implement crypto into their financial system are higher than imagined. Some time ago, Ukraine developed its own Ministry of Digital Transformation, declaring that it intends to become one of the top authorities on virtual currency. Even during these testing times, individuals all across the globe have donated money through crypto payments as a form of support. Vitalik Buterin himself, the co-founder of the second-largest cryptocurrency at the moment, Ethereum, donated $5 million to Ukraine, so yes, the country is by no means a stranger to cryptocurrency.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis is a major candidate for Bitcoin adoption, as Terrance Drew, the nation’s Prime Minister, announced in November 2022 that the country is highly likely to introduce Bitcoin Cash as a legal tender soon. Drew’s main argument was that Saint Kitts and Nevis have always been open to modern technologies that could enhance the lives of their people.

US and Russia

Just like in the case of Ukraine, the position of Russia and the US to take action regarding the adoption of crypto as legal tender is uncertain. The war has greatly influenced the nations’ economies, not to mention the crypto winter that impedes many investors. So, regardless of how happy the scenery would have been last year, today’s struggles the war has brought make it less probable for any country involved to introduce crypto as legal tender.

