AIMS Invites Applications for the African Master’s in Machine Intelligence (AMMI) Program 2023/2024 Cohort 

KIGALI, Rwanda, 5 October, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) announces the opening of applications for the African Master’s in Machine Intelligence (AMMI) program, welcoming prospective students to embark on a transformative journey towards becoming experts in machine intelligence.

AMMI, a groundbreaking one-year, fully funded graduate program, is designed to equip exceptional young Africans with cutting-edge training in machine learning and its applications. With the mission of harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve lives in Africa and beyond, AMMI strives to empower its students to shape a future characterized by fairness and prosperity.

Professor Moustapha Cisse, Founder and Director of the African Masters of Machine Intelligence (AMMI) program, emphasizes the significance of this program, stating that, “Now is the time to build a foundation that ensures that Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps bring better lives in Africa and beyond. With foresight and planning, the technological revolution that AI brings will be a force to empower a fair and prosperous society.”

New Cohort Commences in January 2024. Applications are open starting from October 1, 2023, with the application deadline set for October 31, 2023. The selected candidates will commence their studies in January 2024 at the AIMS Senegal campus in Mbour, under the mentorship of world-class instructors.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science or a related field, demonstrate a strong interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and exhibit leadership skills coupled with a Pan-African perspective.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.aimsammi.org.

For more inquiries and additional information, please contact us at info@aimsammi.org

About AIMS: Founded in 2003, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is a Pan African network of centers of excellence dedicated to post-graduate training, research, and public engagement in mathematical sciences. AIMS enables Africa’s brightest students to become innovators, driving scientific, educational, and economic self-sufficiency.

About AMMI: Launched in September 2018, the African Masters in Machine Intelligence (AMMI) is a partnership between AIMS, Facebook, and Google. AMMI aims to provide the best AI education in Africa, where students interact with top-tier lecturers to hone their technical skills and meet the present and future demands of Africa and the world.

