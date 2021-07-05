– Advertisement –





Armed bandits have abducted babies, nurses and security guards from the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The incident occurred when the bandits stormed the residential quarters of the NTC.

Reports say the armed bandits stormed the area from a nearby forest.

They engaged police officers in a gun battle before escaping with their victims.

The area where the kidnap occurred, known as Saye District in the outskirts of Zaria, is close to notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

“The attack on the police station was a distraction whilst another group attacked the dormitories of the health centre workers,” a local resident told AFP news agency.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had announced that Nigerian troops have intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

Kidnapping for ransom is on the rise in Kaduna and many other states in Nigeria despite the efforts of security agencies.

