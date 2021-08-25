Gerald Kazembe

The High Court in Blantyre has dismissed an application by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Gerald Kazembe, who wanted the court to nullify the 2019 Parliamentary election results for Mangochi-Monkey Bay Constituency.

Kazembe narrowly lost the election to Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Ralph Jooma but failed to come to terms with Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) declaration of the winner.

He went on to petition the Court arguing that the election was marred by irregularities and that the outcome did not reflect the will of the people in the Constituency.

Making his ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Justice Jack N’riva stated that the results were not affected in any way by some irregularities which marred the voting processes.

Justice N’riva further stated that the petitioner’s evidence was insufficient to prove that the irregularities indeed affected the final results MEC announced.

He therefore upheld a decision by the electoral body to declare Jooma as duly the winner for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency.