BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court Judge Jack N’riva on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 ruled that the 2019 parliamentary election results for Mangochi Monkey Bay, were not affected in any way by some irregularities which marred the voting processes.

The verdict comes after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Gerald Kazembe, petitioned the court arguing the election was riddled with lots of irregularities.

The court also found out that the elections results were the true representation of the will of the people.

The Judge in his ruling said the petitioner’s evidence was insufficient to prove that the irregularities indeed affected the final results MEC announced.

Kazembe narrowly lost the election to Jooma.

Both Kazembe and Jooma were present in court when the judgement was delivered.

This means Jooma remains Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator that Kazembe needs to wait to compete again for the post in 2024.