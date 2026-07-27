Is it a crime to exclude Jane Ansah from Cabinet meet as Veep?

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A social commentator believes the president’s power to delegate a vice president is important in demonstrating the value of both positions.

This has come after Peter Mutharika reportedly bypassed First Vice President Jane Ansah in assigning delegated duties.

This is after Mutharika appointed Second Vice President Enoch Chihana to chair a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet meeting took place today and was attended by all ministers with the exception of Mutharika and Vice President Jane Ansah.

In parliament, Joshua Malango lawmaker for Dedza Kasina asked the government to clarify on the matter before Speaker of the parliament Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleman said the matter was largely an internal government issue and advised the legislator to follow the appropriate parliamentary procedures.

However, Latimu Matenje, a social commentator told MIJ Online the president’s prerogative to delegate, shows a good working relationship between the two.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to Government Justin Saidi has said the President has the prerogative to assign Second Vice President Enoch Chihana to chair a Cabinet meeting.

Saidi was responding to questions after reports emerged that Chihana was presiding over the meeting in Lilongwe while First Vice President Justice Jane Ansah was also in the city.

“The law allows the President to delegate the Second Vice President. It also allows the President to delegate the First Vice President,” Saidi said.

Asked why the Vice President was not attending the meeting, Saidi said: “I do not know anything on that. Check with her office.”

President Mutharika is reportedly in Blantyre apparently leaving the cabinet meeting assignment in Chihana’s hands.

Efforts to talk to the Presidential Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi proved futile as her phone went answered.