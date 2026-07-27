Young Malawian teacher Brino Banda dies on eve of national exams marking assignment

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The education community in Malawi has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of a young secondary school teacher who passed away just a day before he was scheduled to participate in the 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) marking exercise.

Brino Banda, a teacher at Dzoole Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mponela, Dowa, had been preparing to join hundreds of fellow educators taking part in the national examination marking process.

His death has cut short what was expected to be another important professional responsibility in his teaching career as he prepared to contribute to assessing the performance of thousands of learners across the country.

Banda was scheduled to leave for the MSCE marking exercise, an annual national assignment that brings together trained teachers and education specialists to evaluate examination scripts.

Colleagues and members of the education sector have expressed sadness over the loss of a young professional whose career was still developing and whose contribution to Malawi’s education system was expected to continue for many years.

Banda joined the teaching profession after graduating from Mzuzu University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Education degree, specialising in Geography and History.

His academic background equipped him with skills to teach key subjects that contribute to shaping learners’ understanding of society, the environment and the country’s historical development.

After completing his university studies, Banda was recruited into the Ministry of Education, where he began serving as a secondary school teacher.

His posting to Dzoole CDSS in Mponela, Dowa, marked his commitment to supporting education at community level and helping learners access quality instruction.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, as authorities and his family have not yet disclosed the cause of his passing.

News of his death has left fellow teachers and members of the community searching for answers while remembering his service and dedication to education.

His body is currently being kept at Blessings Hospital as the family prepares to communicate funeral arrangements and burial details.

The loss of Banda comes at a time when teachers across Malawi are preparing for one of the country’s most significant academic exercises, which determines the progression of thousands of secondary school learners.

Beyond the marking exercise he was due to join, Banda’s death represents the loss of a young educator who had already made a contribution to the lives of learners under his care.

As the education fraternity mourns, tributes are expected to continue flowing from colleagues, students, friends and members of the wider community who knew him.

The passing of the young teacher serves as a reminder of the dedication of educators who continue to serve communities across Malawi despite the many challenges facing the profession.