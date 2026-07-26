Malawian aircraft goes missing in DR Congo

KINSHASA-(MaraviPost)-A Malawi-registered aircraft has gone missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) after the crew reported an engine failure while the plane was operating over the eastern part of the country.

The aircraft reportedly developed technical problems during the flight, forcing the crew to declare an emergency and attempt to divert to another airport in an effort to make a safe landing.

However, contact with the aircraft was later lost, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation in a remote area of eastern DR Congo where the aircraft is believed to have disappeared.

Search teams are currently working through challenging terrain as they attempt to trace the aircraft and establish what happened after the reported engine failure.

The search operation is being conducted in an area known for its difficult geographical conditions, including dense forests, mountainous landscapes and limited road access, factors that often complicate emergency response efforts.

Aviation authorities and rescue teams are expected to analyse available flight information, communication records and other possible evidence as they continue efforts to locate the missing aircraft.

The incident has drawn attention to aviation safety challenges in the Great Lakes region, where aircraft operators often face difficulties linked to weather conditions, infrastructure limitations and the vastness of remote areas.

Authorities have not yet released complete details about the aircraft, including the number of people on board or their condition, as investigations and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Families, aviation officials and members of the public are waiting for further updates as search teams continue their mission to locate the aircraft and determine whether there are survivors.

The disappearance comes at a time when aviation safety remains a major concern across parts of Africa, where authorities continue to strengthen monitoring systems, emergency response capacity and operational safety standards.

Officials have appealed for patience as the search continues, saying more information will be released once confirmed details become available.