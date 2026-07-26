Wanderers return to FDH Premiership League summit

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers returned to the top of the FDH Bank Premiership table on Sunday after playing out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Masters FC at Mpira Stadium.

MaraviPost Sports Desk witnessed the match at Mpira Stadium, where the cold weather provided ideal conditions for football, although it was less favourable for supporters who braved the chilly afternoon to cheer on their teams.

The Nomads made a dream start in the eighth minute when Promise Kamwendo scored a superb goal after connecting with a well delivered corner from Gaddie Chirwa, sending the Wanderers supporters into celebration.

Masters FC responded almost immediately, with Patrick Phiri finding the equaliser in the ninth minute to silence the home crowd and level the score at 1-1.

The quick exchange of goals set the tone for an entertaining contest, with Wanderers enjoying more possession while Masters remained disciplined at the back and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

Both teams created chances before the halftime whistle, but neither side could find another breakthrough as they went into the break tied at 1-1.

After the restart, Wanderers piled pressure on Masters in search of a winning goal, dominating much of the second half and creating several clear scoring opportunities.

However, Masters goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba produced a string of outstanding saves to deny the Nomads, frustrating the league leaders throughout the second half.

His exceptional performance earned him the Man of the Match award after keeping Wanderers from adding to their tally despite constant pressure.

Speaking to MaraviPost after the match, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira said he was disappointed not to collect maximum points but was pleased with the effort shown by his players.

“It is part of the game. We wanted all three points but I am satisfied with the performance from my players. We will go back to the drawing board, correct our mistakes and come back stronger,” said Mpinganjira.

Masters FC coach Peter Mponda described the encounter as a tough match, admitting Wanderers played better for long periods but praised his players for staying organised and earning a valuable point.

The result leaves Masters FC in fifth place with 17 points from 11 matches, while Mighty Wanderers remain top of the FDH Bank Premiership standings with 22 points from the same number of games.

Although Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles are all level on 22 points, the Nomads stay at the summit because of their superior goals scored, having netted 21 goals, compared to 19 by Silver Strikers and 18 by Blue Eagles.