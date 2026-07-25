A living wage for footballers

Professional football is growing across Africa, but one issue continues to receive little attention in Malawi the absence of a minimum wage for football players. While clubs compete fiercely on the pitch, many players still struggle financially off it.

Unlike many professions, footballers in Malawi’s Elite League have no guaranteed minimum salary. Each club decides how much to pay its players, creating huge differences in earnings across the league.

This has left some players earning salaries that are barely enough to meet basic living expenses despite representing top flight clubs and entertaining thousands of supporters every weekend.

Looking beyond Malawi, football leagues around the world have adopted different approaches to protecting players’ welfare. Some have collective bargaining agreements, while others rely on labour laws and player unions.

In England’s Premier League, there is no official leaguewide minimum wage. However, players earn salaries negotiated through contracts and even the league’s lowest paid professionals receive substantial incomes compared to most African leagues.

Spain’s La Liga also does not impose a standard minimum wage for every player. Instead, strict financial regulations and contractual obligations ensure clubs can meet their wage commitments while protecting players from unpaid salaries.

South Africa’s Betway Premiership, regarded as one of Africa’s strongest leagues, also has no legally enforced minimum wage for footballers. Salaries vary depending on a player’s experience, reputation and the financial strength of the club.

However, the South African Football Players Union has previously proposed that professional players should receive at least R35,000 per month to improve welfare and professional standards, although this has not become a compulsory rule.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe has also advocated for a minimum salary of around US$500 per month for Premier Soccer League players to ensure they can earn a decent living.

While Zimbabwe has discussed the issue publicly, implementation has remained a challenge, particularly for clubs operating with limited financial resources.

Malawi now faces a similar conversation. As sponsorship and commercial interest in domestic football continue to grow, questions are being raised about whether players should be guaranteed a minimum income.

Football is a full time profession for many players, yet some still struggle to pay rent, support their families and prepare for life after football because of low wages.

Introducing a minimum wage would not only improve players’ welfare but also encourage clubs to adopt more professional employment practices and honour contractual obligations.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), club owners and the Football Players Association all have a role to play in shaping policies that protect the game’s most valuable asset the players.

A minimum wage would not make every player wealthy, but it could guarantee dignity, financial security and stability for professionals who dedicate their lives to the sport.

As football continues to evolve across Southern Africa, Malawi has an opportunity to learn from countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and Spain by creating a player welfare framework suited to its own economic realities.

The debate is no longer about whether Malawian football is improving it is.

The real question is whether the people driving that progress on the pitch deserve the protection of a guaranteed minimum wage.