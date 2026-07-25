LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Very shamefully! The Miss Malawi Organisation has changed its explanation for overlooking reigning Miss Malawi Thandi Chisi for Miss World for a third time, abandoning its most recent claim that she lacked international pageant experience and returning to the age issue.

Addresssing the news conference on Friday, July 24, 2026, Benadetta Mweso also argued that winning the Miss Malawi crown does not automatically entitle the titleholder to represent Malawi at Miss World, saying each international pageant has its own licensing arrangements and selection requirements.

That explanation has also attracted criticism.

Analysts, pageant followers and commentators on social media argue that if the Miss Malawi crown has never automatically carried the right to represent Malawi at Miss World, there would have been little reason for the organisation to successively cite Chisi’s age, then her lack of international pageant experience, before returning to the age issue based on documentation the team says it received from the Miss World Organisation.

The Miss Malawi Organisation also announced that it is seeking K30 million to fund Navicha’s participation at Miss World who most Malawians on our Facebook and X account including members of Parliament believe is the wrong choice.

What exactly happening in Miss Malawi Organisation currently, that the nation is not told?

Some sponsors have not yet met prizes submissions to the reigning queen Thandi Chisi. The reigning queen Thandi Chisi has been victimised, sidelined in the organisation’s operations only her own, personal initiatives are slowly pushed. The change of Malawi political leadership from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has affected the operation of Miss Malawi Organisation The reigning queen Thandi Chisi is not supported that her goals at the organisation don’t see the right of the day. The reigning Miss Malawi Thandi Chisi is not cooperative in dubious activities pioneered by politicians within the organisation.

If Miss Malawi Organisation fails to address these issues, expects nothing but total fall out of the grouping.