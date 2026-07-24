NAP demands independent audit over repeated ADMARC’s MK8bn grain losses

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has demanded an independent forensic audit into ADMARC Limited’s grain management systems following the latest spoilage of 70 metric tonnes of maize at the corporation’s Liwonde warehouse.

In a statement jointly signed by NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and National Coordinator Baxton Nkhoma, the organisation said the recurring losses point to serious failures in the management of strategic national food reserves.

NAP said the 70 metric tonnes of maize, estimated to be worth about MK77 million, deteriorated in storage after being infested by pests before being sold to livestock farmers.

The organisation described the loss as unfortunate, saying it comes at a time when many Malawians continue to face food insecurity and rising maize prices.

Kondowe

According to NAP, every bag of maize lost through negligence denies food to families already struggling to access affordable food.

The organisation said the latest incident is not an isolated case but part of a worrying trend that has continued over the past few years.

NAP noted that in 2024, ADMARC disposed of 12,304 metric tonnes of maize that had been declared unfit for human consumption, equivalent to 246,080 bags valued at approximately MK8 billion based on the prevailing market price.

It also cited a report published by the Daily Times on 20 July 2026 which indicated that 4,500 metric tonnes of maize flour valued at about MK100 million had also deteriorated in storage.

According to NAP, the repeated losses expose weaknesses in grain preservation, warehouse management, quality assurance, stock rotation, infrastructure maintenance, supervision and internal accountability.

The organisation further argued that the continued deterioration of grain undermines government’s efforts to achieve national food security and safeguard strategic food reserves.

NAP has since called for the immediate commissioning of an independent and transparent forensic audit covering warehouse conditions, fumigation practices, procurement systems, stock monitoring, inventory controls, disposal procedures and governance oversight at ADMARC.

It said the findings of the audit should be made public and that any officer found responsible for negligence, misconduct or abuse of office should face administrative, disciplinary, civil or criminal action.

The advocacy body has also urged government to modernise grain storage infrastructure, strengthen warehouse management through merit based appointments, introduce technology driven stock monitoring systems and enforce internationally recognised grain management standards.

NAP has maintained that Malawi cannot continue losing strategic food reserves through preventable negligence, stressing that the time for explanations has passed and the time for accountability has arrived.