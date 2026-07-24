Malawi’s Scorchers fall Ghana in final 2026 WAFCON preparatory match

….Malawi 0-0 Ghana….

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, suffered a 4-0 defeat to Ghana in their final international friendly match played in Morocco on Thursday ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking to MaraviPost after the match, Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili said the game was an opportunity to assess other players as part of the team’s final preparations for the continental tournament.

Ghana took an early lead in the eighth minute to make it 1-0 before the Scorchers settled into the game.

Malawi responded positively and created several scoring opportunities, with Temwa Chawinga and Tendai Sani both testing the Ghana goalkeeper, who made crucial saves to deny the Scorchers an equaliser.

Despite Malawi’s attacking efforts, Ghana struck again in the 37th minute to double their advantage and went into the halftime break leading 2-0.

The West Africans extended their lead just two minutes into the second half when they scored their third goal in the 47th minute.

Fazili responded by making four substitutions, bringing on Mercy Sikelo, Leticia Chinyamula, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Maggie Chavula in place of Yamikani Kaonga, Tendai Sani, Olivia Phikani and Faith Chimzimu.

However, Ghana continued to dominate the match and added their fourth goal in the 73rd minute to complete a convincing victory.

Later in the game, Rose Kadzere and Temwa Chawinga were substituted for Deborah Henry and Chisomo Banda as the technical panel continued to rotate the squad.

Fazili said the defeat should not worry Malawians, insisting the coaching panel intentionally gave playing time to several players they wanted to assess before selecting the final team.

He also revealed that some key players were left out of the match as a precaution to avoid injuries ahead of the tournament.According to Fazili, the technical panel has now identified areas that need improvement before the team begins its WAFCON campaign.

The coach expressed confidence that the Scorchers’ strongest starting eleven remains intact and urged Malawians to continue supporting the team despite the result.

The Scorchers will now shift their focus to their opening 2026 WAFCON fixture against the defending champions Nigeria on 28 July in Morocco.