Two weeks to go, who will win MK50m in Airtel Tola promotion?

…..As MK300 Million has be splashed out in ten weeks….

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About two weeks are remaining before the grand prize of MK50 million to one lucky winner customer in Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

This comes as the promotion has reached another major milestone after disbursing MK300 million in prizes to 3,030 winners across Malawi.

Customers continue to smile at Tola promotion as on Thursday, July 23, 2026 when three more customers walked away with MK5 million each in the 10th weekly draw.

The trio lucky winners in MK5 million including Lusayo Mwenifumbo, a businessman from Naperi in Blantyre; Aubrey Mtunga, an auto mechanic operating at Kaphiri in Lilongwe; and Innocent Mkweweka, a broiler farmer from Karonga District.

Mwenifumbo described his win as an act of divine favour, saying he never imagined he would emerge as one of the lucky winners.

“I am truly grateful for this prize. I never expected such good news, and I take it as amazing grace. This win will change my life from now onwards,” he said.

For Mtunga, who operates an auto repair business at Kaphiri and resides in Area 24, Lilongwe, the K5 million prize comes at the right time as he works towards completing several ongoing projects.

“This money will help me finalize the different projects I have been working on, and I am very thankful to Airtel Money for this opportunity,” he said.

Mkweweka, who owns Trinity and Takondwa Farms in Karonga, said the windfall would be invested in expanding his broiler farming enterprise.

“I will invest this money in boosting my poultry business so that I can increase production and improve my income,” he said.

The promotion is expected to end on August 5, 2026.