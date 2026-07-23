Free driving lessons initiative opens for People with Short Stature-Albinism in Malawi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A pioneering initiative by the Jane Ansah Foundation, in partnership with Sabwera Driving School is transforming lives by providing free driving lessons to individuals with short stature and those with albinism in Malawi.

The programme seeks to promote inclusion by equipping beneficiaries with practical driving skills that can enhance their independence and improve their employment prospects.

Among the first beneficiaries of the initiative is Rodwell Kamenya, popularly known as “Mr Handisamu,” whose participation has become a symbol of hope for many people living with disabilities.

Handisamu is receiving professional driving instruction through the programme, which has been specifically designed to ensure that disability does not become a barrier to acquiring essential life skills.

The initiative also provides adapted vehicles where necessary to accommodate beneficiaries with different physical needs.

This approach reflects a growing recognition that equal opportunities require practical adjustments that enable every individual to participate fully in society.

The programme represents one of the latest interventions by the Jane Ansah Foundation, which has increasingly focused on empowering vulnerable groups through education, vocational training and skills development.

By introducing free driving lessons, the foundation is expanding its efforts to promote self-reliance among people who have historically faced social and economic exclusion.

The initiative also demonstrates the value of collaboration between charitable organisations and private sector institutions in addressing barriers faced by marginalized communities.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, Dr Jane Ansah, expressed appreciation to Sabwera Driving School for partnering with the foundation to make the initiative a reality.

She described the partnership as an important step towards building a more inclusive society in which every citizen has the opportunity to realise his or her potential.

Dr Ansah emphasized that empowerment begins by creating opportunities that allow individuals to develop practical skills capable of transforming their lives.

She noted that driving is not merely a transportation skill but also an economic asset that can open pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

Executive Director Augustine Sabwera also welcomed the partnership and described the programme as both a privilege and an honour for Sabwera Driving School.

He said the institution was proud to contribute to an initiative that promotes dignity, equality and empowerment for people who are often overlooked.

Sabwera reaffirmed the driving school’s commitment to ensuring that every beneficiary receives quality instruction in a supportive learning environment.

He added that the use of adapted vehicles where necessary reflects the school’s determination to ensure that physical limitations do not prevent individuals from becoming competent drivers.

For Rodwell Kamenya, the opportunity represents far more than learning how to operate a motor vehicle.

He described the programme as a life-changing initiative that is opening doors not only for himself but also for many others with short stature and albinism.

Mr Handisamu expressed sincere gratitude to the Jane Ansah Foundation and Sabwera Driving School for investing in the futures of people who are frequently excluded from similar opportunities.

He said the initiative gives beneficiaries renewed confidence and demonstrates that disability should never be regarded as inability.

According to Handisamu, access to driving skills has the potential to improve livelihoods by creating new employment opportunities and increasing personal independence.

His testimony reflects the broader impact that inclusive vocational programmes can have on individuals, families and communities.

The initiative has also attracted praise for challenging stereotypes surrounding disability and promoting equal participation in society.

Advocates for disability rights have consistently argued that access to education, vocational training and employment remains essential for achieving genuine social inclusion.

By removing financial and physical barriers to driver training, the Jane Ansah Foundation and Sabwera Driving School are helping to demonstrate what inclusive development can look like in practice.

The programme is expected to inspire similar partnerships aimed at expanding opportunities for people living with disabilities across Malawi.

Observers say initiatives of this nature contribute not only to individual empowerment but also to broader national development by ensuring that no segment of society is left behind.

As more beneficiaries enrol in the programme, the partnership is expected to become a model for inclusive skills development and community-based empowerment.

For Rodwell Kamenya, the journey toward obtaining a driver’s licence represents more than achieving a personal milestone.

It represents the beginning of a future built on confidence, opportunity and the belief that every Malawian deserves the chance to develop their talents regardless of physical differences.

The free driving lessons initiative therefore stands as a powerful example of how visionary leadership, strategic partnerships and inclusive policies can transform lives and strengthen communities across Malawi.