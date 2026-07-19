New 2026 CDF reforms seal gaps and put development first under DPP leadership

By Jones Gadama

The introduction of the 2026 Constituency Development Fund Guidelines marks a turning point in how public resources are managed at constituency level in Malawi, and it reflects the seriousness of the DPP led government under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to ensure that development money serves the people and not individuals.

Under the stewardship of the Minister of Local Government, Dr Ben Malunga Phiri, the new framework moves away from the old practice of automatic disbursements and replaces it with a system built on planning, accountability and results. This is a bold and welcome shift.

For years Malawians complained about stalled projects, poor quality infrastructure and funds that disappeared before communities could see any benefit.

The 2026 Guidelines directly confront those problems by insisting that no kwacha is released until proper designs, Bills of Quantities, approvals and procurement processes are complete.

The philosophy is simple but powerful: plan first, spend later. By requiring constituencies to prepare projects fully before funding is approved, government is closing loopholes that previously allowed money to be rushed out and misused.

The emphasis on project by project releases, stricter procurement, and stronger financial management systems means oversight begins before spending, not after the damage is done.

This protects taxpayers and guarantees that CDF allocations, which are now significantly larger, are handled with the responsibility they deserve.

Equally important is the focus on quality over speed. The Guidelines acknowledge that good planning takes time, but the payoff is infrastructure that lasts, fewer abandoned projects, and better value for every kwacha.

That is exactly the kind of discipline Malawi needs if we are to transform constituencies with classrooms, health posts, roads and water projects that communities can depend on for years.

The creation of stronger administrative structures within councils and constituencies further shows intent.

Managing bigger allocations requires bigger capacity, and the DPP led government has responded by demanding that the right personnel and systems are in place.

This is leadership that understands that development is not about announcements, it is about delivery.

Dr Ben Malunga Phiri and the DPP administration deserve commendation for refusing to continue with business as usual.

The reforms reposition CDF from a political tool into a genuine development instrument.

By prioritizing transparency, technical soundness and monitoring, the new Guidelines ensure that CDF money goes directly into development and not into pockets.

Ultimately, the 2026 CDF reforms are about restoring public trust.

They tell Malawians that their resources will be planned properly, procured fairly, approved transparently and monitored closely.

That is the hallmark of a government serious about development, and under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s DPP, that seriousness is now written into policy.