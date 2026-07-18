Malawi moves to attract more mobile operators to reduce data costs

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Information and Communications Technology Shadric Namalomba says government is actively seeking to bring more mobile network operators into Malawi to increase competition and make digital services more affordable.

He made the remarks on Friday in Parliament while responding to concerns raised by Lilongwe Msinja South Legislator Francis Belekanyama over recent internet tariff increases by Airtel Malawi and TNM.

The minister told lawmakers that limited competition in the market has left consumers vulnerable to sudden price adjustments by the two dominant providers.

He argued that opening the sector to additional players will create pressure to lower prices and improve service quality for millions of Malawians.

To ease the current cost burden, Namalomba said government has already implemented a 50 percent reduction in spectrum licence fees.

He explained that the cut is intended to lower operational costs for operators and encourage them to pass savings on to subscribers.

He also highlighted the US$150 million Digital Malawi Acceleration Project as a key intervention to expand digital access.

The project is funding the rollout of mobile tower infrastructure, with a particular focus on underserved and rural areas that have long lacked reliable connectivity.

The minister acknowledged that recent tariff hikes by Airtel and TNM have placed strain on households, students and businesses that depend on the internet daily.

He assured Parliament that government is treating affordability as a priority and will not allow digital access to become a privilege for the few.

Dr. Namalomba said regulators will continue to monitor pricing practices closely while working to create a more enabling environment for new entrants.

He added that a more competitive telecoms market is central to government’s broader agenda of digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.