China’s Moonshot launches Kimi K3, world’s first 2.8 trillion-parameter open-source AI model

BEIJING-(MaraviPost)-On Friday, Chinese AI startup Moonshot launched Kimi K3, the world’s first open-source model in the 2.8 trillion parameters class.

It is engineered for frontier intelligence applications, including long-horizon coding, advanced knowledge work, and complex reasoning.

Kimi K3 boasts powerful long-horizon coding capabilities.

Requiring minimal human supervision, it can sustain long-running engineering tasks, navigate massive codebases, and smoothly coordinate terminal tools.

The company noted that in terms of GPU kernel optimization, Kimi K3 “performed competitively with Fable 5 (with fallback) and substantially outperformed (OpenAI’s) Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Sol, and GPT 5.5.”

The results position the model as one of the strongest performers yet in developer-focused benchmarks where efficiency and sustained execution matter.

The launch signals a pivotal shift in the global AI landscape.

As open-source models continue to close the gap with proprietary giants, Kimi K3 stands as a clear indicator that China’s immense strategic focus and high-level priority on artificial intelligence development are paying off on the world stage.

Industry analysts say the release could accelerate adoption of large-scale open models by research labs, startups, and enterprises seeking alternatives to closed systems.

With Kimi K3 now publicly available, Moonshot is betting that scale, transparency, and tool integration will define the next phase of the AI race.