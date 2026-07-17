Ayra Starr biography fact-checked: Benin birth, Grammy Nomination, 2026 Album “Starr Girl”

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, is one of the definitive global faces of modern Afrobeats.

A fact-check of major claims about her life shows a mix of record-breaking achievements and widely misunderstood details about her background.

The claim that she is strictly Nigerian and grew up only in Lagos is false. She was born on June 14, 2002 in Cotonou, Benin Republic to Nigerian parents from Kwara State, and was raised between Cotonou, Abuja, and Lagos due to her father’s business.

The claim that she skipped college to pursue music is also false.

Her father insisted she finish school first, and she graduated at age 18 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Political Science from Les Cours Sonou University in Benin.

She has confirmed she began as a professional fashion model before music. At age 16 she was signed to Quove Model Management in Lagos and modeled for brands like Mazelle Studio and Complete Fashion Magazine to support her schooling.

Don Jazzy discovered her through an original song posted on Instagram, and that claim is true. In December 2019 she uploaded “Damage,” co-written with her brother Dami, and the Mavin Records boss messaged her directly after being impressed by her vocal power.

Her 2022 hit “Rush” holds historic African streaming records, and that is verified.

The song made her the youngest African female artist to pass 100 million views on one YouTube video and earned her a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Her third album “Starr Girl” is scheduled for 2026, and that has been confirmed by the singer. Following The Year I Turned 21 in 2024, she announced Starr Girl will arrive on August 14, 2026 and will mark a new, more personal sonic era away from age-based titles.

Ayra Starr is also set to appear on the star-studded Afro Plus Fest 2026 lineup in the U.S., further cementing her global reach. Spotify recently recognized her as a leading voice driving Afrobeats’ continued expansion on world charts.