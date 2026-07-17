Road to August 13 polls: Hichilema pledges development for Kaputa, vows end to political violence

KAPUTA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has declared that Kaputa District is a home for all Zambians and promised increased government investment in roads and health facilities in the area. Addressing thousands of residents at a public meeting in Kaputa on Thursday, President Hichilema condemned the recent killing of a UPND supporter in the district.

“The recently recorded killing of a fellow citizen who believed in the UPND vision by those who don’t support divergent views will never ever happen again,” President Hichilema said. He sent sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that his soul may continue to rest in peace.

The President thanked the people of Kaputa for turning up in large numbers for the meeting. “Thank you very much ba Kaputa district for coming in thousands to our meeting today,” he said.

President Hichilema said the continued support from the people of Kaputa will translate into more development projects for the district. “We will do the roads here,” he told the crowd.

“We will build the hospital,” he added. “We will do more and more for Kaputa,” President Hichilema emphasized.

He spoke in both English and the local Bemba language to connect directly with residents. “Mwebena Kaputa. Mwe ba Twabwa, twatotela sana,” he said, expressing gratitude to the people of Kaputa and the Twa people.

Looking ahead to the next elections, President Hichilema urged voters to back his party. “Pa 13th August, 2026 go and vote for the UPND,” he said.

The President closed his address with a prayer for the district. “May God Bless Kaputa District of Northern Province,” he said.