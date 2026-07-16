Kyiv faces backlash after Zelenskiy removes top defence official

KYIV-(MaraviPost)-President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to remove Mykhailo Fedorov from the defence portfolio has set off an unusual wave of public demonstrations across Ukraine, according to Sky News reports.

The move came on Thursday and immediately deepened tensions inside Kyiv’s leadership as the country continues its fight against Russia.

At the heart of the crisis is a public clash between Fedorov, a 35-year-old reform-minded minister, and General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Sky News noted it marks the second time in 12 months that Zelenskiy has carried out a sweeping wartime cabinet reshuffle.

Across the capital and in other cities, crowds gathered to call for Fedorov’s reinstatement.

The unrest was compounded when Pavlo Yelizarov, a deputy head of the air force and a prominent figure in Ukraine’s drone program, announced his resignation in protest.

Parliament on Thursday confirmed a new cabinet led by energy sector executive Sergii Koretskyi.

Members of parliament indicated that former interior minister Ihor Klymenko is being considered for the defence role, but no vote was taken on that appointment.

The president retains the authority to nominate both the defence and foreign ministers, and the legislature is not due to meet again until August 18.

Serhii Marchenko will remain as finance minister.

Addressing journalists, Fedorov said he turned down Zelenskiy’s proposal to take an advisory position.

He then launched sharp criticism at Syrskyi, accusing him of obstructing ministry reforms and avoiding direct solutions to military problems.

Fedorov argued that instead of focusing on defeating Russia, the general was creating divisions within the country.

He appeared at the briefing in casual clothes, a style that has become his trademark.

Syrskyi responded with a statement urging attention on the war effort and reminding the public of his role in defending Kyiv in 2022.

His remarks appeared aimed at Fedorov’s earlier appearance, suggesting that press conferences were no substitute for battlefield decisions.

Zelenskiy told reporters he had not finalized a replacement for Fedorov and that several names, including Klymenko’s, were still being reviewed.

He said he did not intend to take sides in the dispute and expressed hope for unity that the two officials had failed to achieve.

Militarily, Ukraine has had some success in recent months, targeting Russian energy infrastructure and supply lines with long-range drones and missiles, Sky News reported.

Yet challenges remain severe, with Russian forces pressing forward in the east and Ukraine struggling with troop shortages.

Air defence stocks are also under pressure as Moscow increases ballistic missile attacks.

On the streets of Kyiv, more than a thousand demonstrators assembled outside the presidential office.

They shouted “Shame!” and held signs asking “For what?” and warning “The Russians are celebrating.”

Sky News said the protests echoed last year’s demonstrations that forced Zelenskiy to abandon plans to curb the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

One protester, who gave his name as Ali, told Sky News the country needed progress, not setbacks, and praised Fedorov as a modern administrator.

Others in the crowd called for Syrskyi’s removal instead of Fedorov’s.

Before leading the defence ministry, Fedorov served as digital transformation minister and was known for streamlining processes and expanding drone production.

His push for transparency in arms procurement won him supporters but also made enemies inside the bureaucracy.

Critics, however, point to delays in overhauling the military recruitment system as a weakness in his record.

Zelenskiy first announced the reshuffle on Sunday, saying state institutions required “renewal” to cope with the demands of war.

Incoming Prime Minister Koretskyi posted on X that his priorities include equipping troops with drones, expanding domestic defence manufacturing, and preparing infrastructure for further Russian attacks this winter.

In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesperson told Sky News that Russian officials were watching the developments in Kyiv closely.

With parliament not set to reconvene for weeks, the coming period will be a test of whether Zelenskiy can contain the fallout and keep his wartime government united.