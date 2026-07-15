History beckons as Malawi’ Scorchers land in Morocco for 2026 WAFCON debut

By Edwin Mbewe

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-The wait is finally over. Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, have touched down in Rabat, Morocco, ready to embark on the biggest journey in the history of women’s football in the country—their maiden appearance at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

For a team that has defied the odds to reach Africa’s biggest women’s football stage, the mission is now clear: prove they belong among the continent’s elite.

Before the tournament kicks off on 26 July, the Scorchers will put the finishing touches to their preparations with two high-profile international friendlies.

The team face tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat on Thursday, 16 July, before taking on Ghana in Mohammedia on 23 July.

Head coach Lovemore Fazili believes his charges are ready to embrace the challenge.

“The team is geared for the tournament, and being our first appearance, the target for now is to get out of the group and then take it step by step to see how far we can go,” said Fazili.

In a late boost to his squad, Fazili has recalled Chisomo Banda, Lyna James and Tendai Sani, who are expected to leave Malawi on 17 July to reinforce the team in Morocco.

The Scorchers are also set to welcome back vice-captain Temwa Chawinga, who is expected to arrive in Rabat on 20 July after an absence from national team duty since February last year. Her return is expected to provide experience and firepower as Malawi prepares for the biggest test in its football history.

But there will be no easy introduction to the continental showpiece.

Drawn in a daunting Group C, the Scorchers must battle defending champions Nigeria, regional rivals Zambia and Egypt for one of two quarterfinal spots.

Their baptism of fire comes on 28 July against the mighty Super Falcons of Nigeria at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

They will then lock horns with Egypt on 1 August at Moulay Hassan Stadium before wrapping up the group stage with a fiercely anticipated Southern African derby against Zambia on 5 August at Al Madina Stadium.

With only the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarterfinals, every match will carry enormous significance.