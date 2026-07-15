Pressure mounts on Malawi Parliament to embrace local languages during deliberations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-For decades, English has dominated debates in Malawi’s Parliament, raising questions on whether language ability should define effective representation of the people.

However, a fresh debate is emerging on whether Parliament should embrace local languages, particularly Chichewa, to make the House more inclusive and reflective of the people it represents.

The argument is that Malawians elect Members of Parliament (MP) based on their ability to serve and connect with communities, not necessarily their academic qualifications or mastery of English.

The debate resurfaced following an incident involving Minister of Sports Alfred Gangata, whose presentation in Parliament attracted attention after he struggled to explain some parts of a paper he had tabled before the House.

During the presentation, Gangata appeared to confuse parliamentary procedures, including the wording used when recognising documents presented in his name. Despite the challenge, the minister maintained his confidence and composure as he addressed the House.

His experience sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the dominance of English in parliamentary proceedings, while others praised Gangata for demonstrating that confidence and leadership go beyond language proficiency.

Several social media influencers argue that many elected representatives come from communities where local languages are the main means of communication, and allowing them to debate in a language they understand best could improve participation and accountability.

The call has also received backing from Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, who petitioned Parliament to consider introducing Chichewa as one of the languages used in parliamentary proceedings.

Namiwa argues that the majority of voters are ordinary Malawians, including those who may not have had access to formal education, and Parliament should adopt systems that bring the people closer to their representatives.

As Malawi continues to strengthen democratic participation, the question remains whether language reform in Parliament could become a bridge between elected leaders and the citizens they represent.