From “My People, My Football” to “Noted”: Why Alfred Gangata’s public communication raises questions on cabinet appointment standards

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The recent public appearances of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Alfred Gangata have sparked a national debate that extends beyond his individual performance.

From the now-famous “My people, my football” remark to his brief parliamentary response of “Noted,” the discussion has shifted towards a broader question: Should Malawi reconsider the qualifications required for Cabinet ministers, particularly those expected to communicate government policy before Parliament and the public?.

Monday’s parliamentary proceedings, where Gangata struggled to present official business and became the subject of laughter from Members of Parliament(MPs), have intensified that conversation.

The issue is not whether a minister must possess perfect English or polished public-speaking skills.

Malawi’s Constitution does not prescribe academic qualifications for Cabinet appointments, and leadership is not measured solely by fluency in English.

However, ministers occupy positions that demand regular communication of complex government policies, defence of budgets, and responses to parliamentary scrutiny.

Effective communication therefore becomes an essential tool of governance rather than a matter of personal preference.

Parliament is the country’s highest legislative institution, where ministers are expected to explain government decisions, answer difficult questions and inspire confidence in national programmes.

When a minister repeatedly struggles to articulate government positions, the focus shifts away from policy and onto personal performance.

This weakens public confidence in both the individual minister and the institution he/she represents.

The parliamentary incident involving Gangata illustrated how quickly public attention can move from substance to spectacle.

Ironically, Gangata has also demonstrated strengths outside Parliament.

Since assuming office, he has actively engaged football authorities over the Flames’ poor performances, mediated disputes within the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and called for greater accountability in sports administration.

These interventions suggest that he can exercise administrative leadership despite facing criticism over his communication style.

This contrast raises an important governance question. Should Cabinet appointments prioritise administrative ability alone, or should they equally consider communication competence?.

Modern ministers are no longer confined to making policy behind closed doors. They operate in an era of live parliamentary broadcasts, social media and 24-hour news cycles, where every public statement influences public perception of government.

Internationally, governments increasingly recognise communication as a core leadership skill.

Ministers regularly brief the media, defend legislation before Parliament and represent their countries at regional and international forums.

A minister who cannot confidently communicate risks limiting the effectiveness of government, regardless of technical competence or political loyalty.

The debate also extends to parliamentary representation itself.

Malawi does not require MPs to possess specific academic qualifications.

While this reflects democratic inclusivity by allowing citizens from diverse educational backgrounds to seek office, critics argue that lawmakers today oversee increasingly complex matters involving economics, technology, public finance and international relations.

Some have therefore suggested introducing minimum academic or professional standards, while others maintain that voters not formal qualifications should remain the ultimate judges of competence.

Supporters of retaining the current system argue that academic credentials alone do not guarantee effective leadership.

Malawi has witnessed highly educated public officials who failed to deliver results, just as some leaders with modest educational backgrounds have successfully managed institutions and earned public trust.

Leadership, they contend, is ultimately demonstrated through integrity, judgment, decisiveness and service delivery rather than certificates.

Nevertheless, the Gangata episode has exposed a broader institutional challenge.

Governments invest heavily in infrastructure and policy implementation but often pay less attention to preparing ministers for public communication.

Leadership development, parliamentary communication training and media engagement programmes could strengthen Cabinet performance without excluding capable leaders who may require support in these areas.

Ultimately, the conversation should move beyond Alfred Gangata as an individual.

His recent experiences have become a case study in a larger national debate about what qualities Malawi should prioritise when appointing Cabinet ministers and electing MPs.

The country must strike a balance between democratic inclusion and the practical demands of modern governance.

Whether through stronger vetting, enhanced leadership training or a national discussion on qualification standards, the objective should be to ensure that those entrusted with public office can not only formulate policy but also communicate it effectively to Parliament and the people they serve.