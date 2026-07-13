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Bakili Muluzi TV Video: HRDC ndi Namiwa ndi mbava zoopsa zimene zikubisa ma sponsor awo

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Ufulu
Namiwa attacked by Bakili Muluiz TV

Bakili Muluzi TV has taken on Namiwa for targeting Malawi First Lady Charity known as Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust BEAM Trust is a prominent non-profit organization founded by Malawi’s First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, focusing on environmental sanitation, public health, and education About Us | BEAM Trust Malawi. The organization recently unveiled its 2026–2030 strategic plan with massive backing, including major donations from institutions like NBS Bank and various international partners Beautify Malawi Trust is back, but… – PressReader, Beautify Malawi Trust – Instagram.

The organization operates several core initiatives:

Headquartered in Lilongwe, the trust operates with a vision to facilitate a nationwide movement where inhabitants enjoy a clean, healthy, and disease-free life.

BEAM Trust: Gertrude Mutharika’s quiet revolution of compassion transforming Malawi

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Ufulu

Ufulu means ‘Freedom’ or unschackled – Ufulu is a reporter at the Maravi Post since Inception. He has a Degree in Computer Science and has reported on Technical and development issues.

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Bakili Muluzi TV Video Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Namiwa ndi mbava

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