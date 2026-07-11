Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda decorated with prestigious award at Nigeria’s Africa Walk 2026

…..Former Malawi President receives an African Champions award from AACCI- Asia Chapter….

ABEOKUTA-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi leader Dr. Joyce Banda has received a prestigious Award of an African Champion at this year’s Africa Walk that took place from 5th to 10th July in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Dr. Banda received the award at the closing ceremony of the week-long Africa walk at the invitation of Platform Capital in collaboration with the Asian-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry AACCI.

AACCI Asia Chapter presented the award to the former Malawi leader on July 10, for her visionary statemanship, unwavering dedication to African progress, and inspiring a legacy of leadership across the continent and beyond.

The Award ceremony took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Marquee, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The week-long event was organised by the Nigeria Chapter of the Africa-Asia Chambers of Commerce Initiative.

The 2026 Africa Walk brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, and youth from across the continent to promote trade, health, and African solidarity through business conversations, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

Dr. Banda participated in high-level panel discussions on women’s leadership and economic empowerment.

“Africa moves forward when we walk together. This event reminds us that our trade, and our future are connected. I am deeply honoured by this recognition and by the warm hospitality of the people of Nigeria.” said Banda after receiving the award.

10 agreements and partnerships were signed during this event and Njaliwe Estates Limited a Malawian company signed an agreement with the AACCI Asian chapter.

During the week, Dr. Banda who was a special guest gave a keynote speech.

Platform Capital Chaiperson Akintoye Akindele said “hosting Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda aligns with Platform Capital’s commitment to building Africa’s next generation of leaders and institutions. Her presence inspired thousands of young Africans this week.”

Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, King of Olu State, former first ladies, senior government officials, members of the civil society and business magnets attended the event.

The Africa Walk initiative seeks to advocate for , unity, and economic development across Africa and its diaspora.