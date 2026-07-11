RSA Police opens investigations on Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams’ untimely death

CAPE TOWN-(MaraviPost)-South Africa Police have opened an inquest after Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was found dead at a property in Cape Town on Saturday.

The late Adams was 25.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that officers found Adams’ body at a property in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof, at about 11am.

“Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof,” Van Wyk said.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

According to unofficial information from South Africa, Adams is believed to have died by suicide.

However, police have not confirmed the cause of death and have only announced that an inquest has been opened.