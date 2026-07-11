Commissioned Lilongwe modern agriculture market excites vendors, farmers, ready in 24 months

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Access to markets for agricultural produce in the capital Lilongwe and surrounding districts is expected to improve following the construction of a modern agriculture market in the city.

The market project being financed by IFAD pegged at MK8 billion, is also expected to be completed in 24 months.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Phiri appealed to the contractor to complete the project within the planned 24-month period.

Phiri laying foundation for the modern market

The construction of a modern market at Area 1 behind Bwaila Hospital is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at improving market infrastructure.

Phiri emphasized that the markets are key to a country’s economic prosperity.

The Minister observes that the country needs to invest in value addition if farmers are to benefit from and reap the rewards of farming.

He said the market will enable farmers to sell value-added products thereby contributing to the achievement of the country’s long-term development agenda,

Phiri adds, “The Area 1 market is one of seven modern markets earmarked for construction across the country with four including the one in Lilongwe designed as two-storey facilities.

“This market meet Malawi 2063 agenda which aspires to transform Malawi into an industrialised nation”

IFAD Country Director, Bernadette Mukonyora said the project is expected to benefit around 31,000 people upon completion.

The looks for the market once completed

She added that six more modern markets are to be commissioned in six other districts including Blantyre, Thyolo, Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

Vice Chairperson of the Central Region Vendors Association, Wilfred Mandala, welcomed the project, saying inadequate trading space in Lilongwe’s markets previously forced many vendors into street vending.

The modern agriculture market will include 75 shops, space for more than 150 general traders, banking halls and cold rooms, while also promoting value addition for agricultural produce.

The market is being constructed under TRADE program which promotes agricultural commercialization, among others.

Other markets will be built in districts including Chitipa and Dedza with funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad).

The ceremony brought together several dignitaries including Lilongwe City chief executive officer Clement Stambuli, Lilongwe City mayor Peter Alex Banda, senior government officials, development partners, stakeholders and community members.

In his speech, Stambuli hailed the project saying it aligns with the city’s vision of modernising market infrastructure.