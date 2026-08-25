Malawi records 24,467 GBV cases in 2025

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi recorded 24,467 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in 2025, with women accounting for more than 22,000 of the reported cases, highlighting the continuing scale of violence against women and girls in the country.

Local media reported that Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha disclosed the figures while opening the 2026 Malawi GBV Learning, Innovation and Action Symposium in Lilongwe on Monday.

The minister said Malawi’s biggest challenge was no longer the absence of laws and policies, but weaknesses in implementation, access to services and accountability.

Navicha said the country had established a substantial legal and policy framework to combat GBV but was struggling to translate those measures into effective protection and support for survivors.

“The challenge before us is no longer primarily about the absence of laws and policies. It is about implementation, reach, quality, and accountability,” Navicha told participants.

She warned that laws and policies risked becoming ineffective if survivors continued to face difficulties accessing justice, protection and essential services.

The figures presented at the symposium showed that 24,467 GBV cases were reported nationwide in 2025, with more than 22,000 involving women.

However, Malawi Irish Consortium on GBV Country Director Susie Kylie cautioned that the official figures could represent only a fraction of the actual problem, as many incidents are never reported.

Survivors may refrain from reporting violence because of fear of retaliation, social stigma, limited access to support services and concerns about whether authorities will take meaningful action.

Navicha called on stakeholders to move beyond policy development and ensure that existing laws translate into practical measures that protect survivors and strengthen communities.

The minister’s remarks have renewed attention on the gap between Malawi’s legal framework and its implementation, with campaigners calling for stronger enforcement, better coordination and improved services for people affected by GBV.

The symposium brought together stakeholders to examine the country’s response to gender-based violence and identify practical measures for improving prevention, reporting, survivor support and accountability.

The latest figures underline the scale of the challenge facing Malawi and the need for sustained action to ensure that survivors can access protection and justice while perpetrators are held accountable.