Atupele Muluzi rejects ESCOM guards payment allegations

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has rejected allegations linking him to a purported promise to pay former ESCOM security guards MK1 million each while he was Minister of Energy.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Muluzi described the allegations published by Situation Malawi as “completely false, fabricated and without any factual basis whatsoever.”

Muluzi said he never promised the former ESCOM security guards MK1 million each and did not instruct anyone to withdraw a court case based on such a promise.

He further said he had no knowledge of the alleged arrangement outlined in the publication, questioning why the allegations were presented as factual despite what he described as having no basis in truth.

The UDF leader said he was concerned that the allegations had been published in a manner that could associate him with conduct that, according to him, never occurred.

“Political differences are legitimate in a democracy, but deliberately manufacturing allegations and presenting them as journalism is something entirely different,” Muluzi said.

He has challenged Situation Malawi to provide evidence supporting the allegations.

Muluzi said if the publication could not substantiate the claims, it should retract the story and apologise for what he described as a fabricated account.

He maintained that he would not be intimidated by what he called falsehoods and would continue responding to information he considers deliberately misleading.

The former Energy Minister also stressed the importance of factual reporting and accountability in public discourse.

“Facts matter. Truth matters. Accountability matters,” Muluzi said.